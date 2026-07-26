Netanyahu, Zelensky To Visit Washington as Iran, Russia Conflicts Overlap

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The U.S. military is taking a breather in the Strait of Hormuz while President Trump gives Iran one more try to give peace a chance.
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Leaders from Ukraine and Israel are heading to America this week to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham and meet with President Trump at Washington. The matching tête-a-têtes will likely focus on the increasing overlap between the wars with Iran and Russia.
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