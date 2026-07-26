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The New York Sun
Foreign

Netanyahu, Zelensky To Visit Washington as Iran, Russia Conflicts Overlap

The U.S. military is taking a breather in the Strait of Hormuz while President Trump gives Iran one more try to give peace a chance.

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U.S. Central Command says its naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled two that didn't comply, and boarded two to ensure compliance.
U.S. Central Command says its naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled two that didn't comply, and boarded two to ensure compliance. U.S. Central Command via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI
SHARON KEHNEMUI

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