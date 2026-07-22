Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Funding from prominent sports figures sends Trump-supporter Jay Feely to the general election.
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Helped by funding from some of the biggest names in sports, former NFL kicker Jay Feely won the Republican Primary for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District last week, keeping the Trump-backed nominee in a key race to determine which party controls the House of Representatives.
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