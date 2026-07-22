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The New York Sun
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Jay Feely Takes the Political Field as Another NFL Star Enters Republican Ranks

Funding from prominent sports figures sends Trump-supporter Jay Feely to the general election.

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Kicker Jay Feely of the Miami Dolphins follows through on a failed field goal attempt as holder Brandon Fields remains kneeling during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2007.
Kicker Jay Feely of the Miami Dolphins follows through on a failed field goal attempt as holder Brandon Fields remains kneeling during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2007. George Gojkovich/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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