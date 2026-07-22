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The New York Sun
Justice

Maduro Trial Date Set for June 1, 2027

Federal prosecutors accuse Mr. Maduro and his wife of conspiring with international drug cartels to traffic cocaine into the United States.

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President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela arrives on American soil to stand trial on drug and weapons-related charges on January 4, 2026.
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela arrives on American soil to stand trial on drug and weapons-related charges on January 4, 2026. Via X
MARIE POHL
MARIE POHL

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