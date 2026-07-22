Maduro Trial Date Set for June 1, 2027

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Federal prosecutors accuse Mr. Maduro and his wife of conspiring with international drug cartels to traffic cocaine into the United States.
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The ousted president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will face trial on June 1, 2027, on charges that he and his wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro participated in a narco-terrorism conspiracy, drug trafficking, and weapons offenses. The couple, sitting in a U.S. prison since January 3, have pleaded not guilty.
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