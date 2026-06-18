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The New York Sun
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North Korea Blasts G7 Statement Calling for End to Its Nuclear Program While Trump Signs Deal With Iran

Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Yo-jong, says, ‘‘Denuclearization’ is an unwavering line that can never be crossed.’

Kim Yo-jong with the former South Korean president, Moon Jae-in.
Kim Yo-jong with the former South Korean president, Moon Jae-in. Bee Jae-man/Yonhap via AP, file
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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