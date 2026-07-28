Now More Than Ever We Must Follow Lindsey Graham’s Support of the Jewish State of Israel

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The late senator understood how important it was that America and Israel work together to destroy the Nazi-like Islamist Revolutionary Guard in Iran.
So today was a day of beautiful eulogizing and remembrance of the late senator, Lindsey Graham, featuring a huge cast of people, American and world leaders, led by President Trump who himself gave a touching eulogy.
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