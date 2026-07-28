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Now More Than Ever We Must Follow Lindsey Graham’s Support of the Jewish State of Israel

The late senator understood how important it was that America and Israel work together to destroy the Nazi-like Islamist Revolutionary Guard in Iran.

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Senator Lindsey Graham on August 28, 2025 at Tel Aviv.
Senator Lindsey Graham on August 28, 2025 at Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW