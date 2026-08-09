George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Fernando Eimbcke’s heartwarming picture chronicles a Mexican-American family in 1979, with nods to ‘Saturday Night Fever.’
Coming-of-age movies frequently follow a path as rigid as other film genres, despite protagonists in the throes of rapid hormonal shifts, painful self-awareness, existential questioning, and general ambivalence. As with an investigative crime drama sticking to a set of familiar plot points and characters, the coming-of-age film is expected to include at least two of the following: a love interest, the best friend, annoying parents, the need for a car or a ride, and a party.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Coming-of-age movies frequently follow a path as rigid as other film genres, despite protagonists in the throes of rapid hormonal shifts, painful self-awareness, existential questioning, and general ambivalence. As with an investigative crime drama sticking to a set of familiar plot points and characters, the coming-of-age film is expected to include at least two of the following: a love interest, the best friend, annoying parents, the need for a car or a ride, and a party.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.