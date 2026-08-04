George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The re-issue of two books by Susan Abulhama suggests the art world is leading the way against Jewish participation in society.
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The re-release of two books by a colleague of the New York City mayor’s wife, a Palestinian writer who over the weekend lamented “holocaust whining,” is being celebrated despite warnings about the normalization of antisemitism and pressure to stop the presses.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The re-release of two books by a colleague of the New York City mayor’s wife, a Palestinian writer who over the weekend lamented “holocaust whining,” is being celebrated despite warnings about the normalization of antisemitism and pressure to stop the presses.
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