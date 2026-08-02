Pepper Slit’s Outlandish Charm Wears Thin

Chloe Troast, the co-writer and star of “Pepper Slit: Live in Her Living Room,” is probably best known for having been a featured cast member on the 49th season of “Saturday Night Live.” Upon learning she wouldn’t be included in the following season in 2024, Ms. Troast, then 27, issued a humble, gracious post on TikTok — where else? — declaring that the long-running series had felt “like a second home,” and expressing love and gratitude.