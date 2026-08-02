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The New York Sun
Arts+

Pepper Slit’s Outlandish Charm Wears Thin

Former SNL cast member Chloe Troast’s Sondheim-inspired show doesn’t quite have enough zing.

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Chloe Troast in 'Pepper Slit.'
Chloe Troast in 'Pepper Slit.' Emilio Madrid
ELYSA GARDNER
ELYSA GARDNER