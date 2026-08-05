George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The 2027 race will return to a renovated Pimlico Race Course 22 days after the Kentucky Derby.
The Preakness Stakes will be run three weeks and a day after the Kentucky Derby next year, as the sponsors of the historic Baltimore race try to keep the event relevant amid a seismic shift in the horse racing calendar.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Preakness Stakes will be run three weeks and a day after the Kentucky Derby next year, as the sponsors of the historic Baltimore race try to keep the event relevant amid a seismic shift in the horse racing calendar.
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