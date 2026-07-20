President Trump Has Crossed His Own Rubicon

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The commander in chief grasps that destroying the regime at Tehran is what history demands.
Let me quote from Truth Social, a very important quote from the president: “Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over.” The president adds that “This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Daniel Cain and every leader in the military.”
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|