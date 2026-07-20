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President Trump Has Crossed His Own Rubicon

The commander in chief grasps that destroying the regime at Tehran is what history demands. 

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Adolphe Yvon's depiction of Julius Caesar crossing the Rubicon, 1875, detail.
Adolphe Yvon's depiction of Julius Caesar crossing the Rubicon, 1875, detail. Via Wikimedia Commons
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW