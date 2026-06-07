Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

President, Insisting He Is Close to Peace Deal, Urges Restraint by Israel After Iran Lobs Ballistic Missiles

Israeli Defense Forces intercept missiles that Tehran says it launched in retaliation for Israeli actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

President Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, October 13, 2025, at Jerusalem.
President Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, October 13, 2025, at Jerusalem. Saul Loeb/Pool via AP
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp