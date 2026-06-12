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The New York Sun
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‘Romeo & Juliet’ Ignites Central Park

The Public Theater’s latest take on Shakespeare’s tragedy emphasizes the emotional extremes of teenage romance more than any production I can remember.

Glenn Fleshler, LaChanze, Ra’ Mya Latiah Aikens, and Martin K. Lewis in 'Romeo & Juliet.'
Glenn Fleshler, LaChanze, Ra’ Mya Latiah Aikens, and Martin K. Lewis in 'Romeo & Juliet.' Joan Marcus
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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