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The New York Sun
Arts+

Schiaparelli’s Art Triumphs Over Corporate Luster

The first British retrospective devoted to Elsa Schiaparelli traces the house from her couture to Daniel Roseberry’s red-carpet reinvention.

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Schiaparelli Exhibition.
Schiaparelli Exhibition. Courtesy of Ross Anderson
ROSS ANDERSON
ROSS ANDERSON

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