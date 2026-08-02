Schiaparelli’s Art Triumphs Over Corporate Luster

Parisian fashion of the 1920s had many notable designers, tailors, and houses, but no two figures captured the moment better than Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli. Yet the women themselves could hardly have been more different. Ms. Chanel’s originality lay in taking garments from men’s sportswear and military dress and remaking them as practical womenswear. Chanel is now synonymous with quilted leather handbags and pink bouclé suits, yet Ms. Chanel’s brilliance lay in bringing much-needed practicality to a woman’s wardrobe.