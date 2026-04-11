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Sharpton, Urging Black Americans To Skip America250, Erases Contributions by Patriots of African Descent

Why would any civil rights veteran want to ignore the Liberty Pole and the black soldiers and sailors who rallied to its cause?

James Armistead is seen in an engraving based on a painting by John B. Martin.
James Armistead is seen in an engraving based on a painting by John B. Martin. Virginia Historical Society via Wikimedia Commons.
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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