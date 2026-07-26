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Silence of America’s Surging Socialists Speaks Volumes as Nicaragua’s Ortega Ends Democracy

Of all the things to miss about the 1980s, a Soviet satellite in America’s backyard is not on the list. 

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President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua on April 24, 2024 at Caracas, Venezuela.
President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua on April 24, 2024 at Caracas, Venezuela. Jesus Vargas/Getty Images
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS

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