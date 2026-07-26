Silence of America’s Surging Socialists Speaks Volumes as Nicaragua’s Ortega Ends Democracy

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Of all the things to miss about the 1980s, a Soviet satellite in America’s backyard is not on the list.
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President Daniel Ortega is terminating Nicaragua’s democracy without protest from his fans on the left. America’s surging socialists are ignoring the once-and-future dictator snuffing out democracy, excusing all the traits they attribute to President Trump because it’s in service of a Marxist-Leninist who would be king.
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