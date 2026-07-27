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The New York Sun
Arts+

Slayyyter Delivers 2026’s Ultimate Pop Thrill Ride

The St. Louis singer’s “Wor$t Girl in America” is the best record of the year.

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Slayyyter at Coachella 2026.
Slayyyter at Coachella 2026. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
ROSS ANDERSON
ROSS ANDERSON

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