Sophie Cunningham Draws Backlash for Stance Against Transgender Athletes in Pro Basketball

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Indiana Fever star rejects ‘MAGA Barbie’ nickname while defending women’s sports.
Published:
Updated:
Just as the WNBA prepares for its All-Star Game this weekend in Chicago, Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham finds herself under scrutiny for comments she made about transgender athletes.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By ALEX ZDAN|