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The New York Sun
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Sophie Cunningham Draws Backlash for Stance Against Transgender Athletes in Pro Basketball

The Indiana Fever star rejects ‘MAGA Barbie’ nickname while defending women’s sports.

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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 at Indianapolis.
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 at Indianapolis. Bobby Goddin/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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