Sophie Cunningham’s Viral Finger Point Has Sparked a Bootleg Empire

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
WNBA players union calls it ‘derogatory’ but fans and entrepreneurs can’t get enough.
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It lasted only 22 seconds, but Sophie Cunningham’s rigid, extended index finger has become the most recognizable silhouette in women’s professional basketball.
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