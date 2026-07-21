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The New York Sun
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Sophie Cunningham’s Viral Finger Point Has Sparked a Bootleg Empire

WNBA players union calls it ‘derogatory’ but fans and entrepreneurs can’t get enough.

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Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham is now a meme for pointing at Phoenix Mercury opponent DeWanda Bonner during a game on June 24, 2026.
Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham is now a meme for pointing at Phoenix Mercury opponent DeWanda Bonner during a game on June 24, 2026. Via YouTube
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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