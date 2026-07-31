‘Sophie Night’ Rallies Set To Converge Outside Portland and Minneapolis WNBA Arenas

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Organizers opposed to transgender athletes in women’s sports are preparing for possible confrontations with progressive counterparts.
Team owners in Portland and Minneapolis will need to behave this weekend. Sophie Cunningham rallies are coming to their cities.
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