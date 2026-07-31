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The New York Sun
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‘Sophie Night’ Rallies Set To Converge Outside Portland and Minneapolis WNBA Arenas

Organizers opposed to transgender athletes in women’s sports are preparing for possible confrontations with progressive counterparts.

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A fan holds a sign for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her comments on transgender athletes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 28, 2026, at Seattle.
A fan holds a sign for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her comments on transgender athletes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 28, 2026, at Seattle. AP/Lindsey Wasson
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS