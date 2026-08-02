Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Engagingly Spins a Dark Web

The cast is unchanged in the latest webslinger picture, but it’s the darkest and most serious entry in the Marvel franchise.

Gift this article
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Sony Pictures
WILL FRIEDWALD
WILL FRIEDWALD

Published:
Updated: