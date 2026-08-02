‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Engagingly Spins a Dark Web

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The cast is unchanged in the latest webslinger picture, but it’s the darkest and most serious entry in the Marvel franchise.
Published:
Updated:
Hard as it may be to believe, there are a lot of us superhero fans still around who were born around the same time that Spider-Man was first introduced. Subsequently we spent our childhoods and most of our adulthoods lamenting that there could never be a decent cinematic adaptation of our favorite web-headed hero.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.