Stanford’s Decision to Push Players Union Faces Long Road to Reality

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Team reps say, “We believe this is the future of college football.”
Stanford’s decision to become the first team to organize a player-led chapter of the College Football Players Association is mostly a symbolic stance that isn’t going to change the landscape of college athletics anytime soon.
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