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The New York Sun
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Starmer Reverses Course, Will Allow American Use of Indian Ocean Air Base After Iranian Drone Attack Against RAF in Cyprus

Starmer initially refuses to allow America to use Diego Garcia for sorties in Iran.

This image realeased by the U.S. Navy shows an aerial view of Diego Garcia.
This image realeased by the U.S. Navy shows an aerial view of Diego Garcia. U.S. Navy via AP
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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