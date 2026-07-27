Surely the GOP Can Defeat Big Government Socialism and Weird Values

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The GOP is failing to message well in the runup to the midterms.
By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Did you know that after a year of the one, big, beautiful bill working family tax cuts, the government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics is showing that the biggest beneficiaries were the poorest quarter of workers which had a pay jump of 5.5 percent?
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