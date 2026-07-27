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The New York Sun
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Surely the GOP Can Defeat Big Government Socialism and Weird Values

The GOP is failing to message well in the runup to the midterms.

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President Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24, 2026.
President Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24, 2026. AP/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW