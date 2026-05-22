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The New York Sun
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Teen Phenom Kimi Antonelli Is Shunning Social Media To Avoid ‘as Many Distractions as Possible’ Before Canadian Grand Prix

Distractions will be key as a strippers strike over working conditions is being timed to mar the Montreal event.

Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team walks in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on April 30, 2026.
Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team walks in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on April 30, 2026. Clive Mason/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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