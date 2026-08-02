The Chevrolet Bolt Is Back From the Dead

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Chevrolet has revived the electric Bolt SUV it discontinued in 2023, but it won’t be around for long.
Car model names come and go, but the Chevrolet Bolt’s return to the market after a long hiatus is something different.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
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