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The New York Sun
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The Chevrolet Bolt Is Back From the Dead

Chevrolet has revived the electric Bolt SUV it discontinued in 2023, but it won’t be around for long.

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The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is the lowest priced electric SUV in America.
The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is the lowest priced electric SUV in America. Chevrolet
GARY GASTELU
GARY GASTELU