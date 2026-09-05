United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The high court’s conservative majority is the price the left pays for nominating Michael Dukakis, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.
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Democrats are in a quandary over the Supreme Court. Every four years, they’ve warned their voters that electing a Republican president will lead to more conservative Supreme Court justices. And yet since Ronald Reagan’s election in 1980 through today, they’ve lost more presidential elections than they’ve won.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Democrats are in a quandary over the Supreme Court. Every four years, they’ve warned their voters that electing a Republican president will lead to more conservative Supreme Court justices. And yet since Ronald Reagan’s election in 1980 through today, they’ve lost more presidential elections than they’ve won.
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