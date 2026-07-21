‘The Gin Game’ Is No Theatrical Tonic

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Despite valiant efforts from husband-and-wife stars Debra Winger and Arliss Howard, a 1978 Pulitzer Prize–winning drama is showing signs of rust.
Some Pulitzer Prize-winning plays don’t age as well as others. When “The Gin Game,” D.L. Coburn’s study of two senior citizens who meet in a nursing home, premiered on Broadway in 1977, a year before winning that honor, it starred no less formidable a duo than Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy, by then considered the first couple of American theater. In the years since, it has been a showcase for powerhouse performers of a certain vintage, among them Charles Durning and Julie Harris, and James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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