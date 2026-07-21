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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘The Gin Game’ Is No Theatrical Tonic

Despite valiant efforts from husband-and-wife stars Debra Winger and Arliss Howard, a 1978 Pulitzer Prize–winning drama is showing signs of rust.

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Arliss Howard and Debra Winger in 'The Gin Game.'
Arliss Howard and Debra Winger in 'The Gin Game.' HanJie Chow
ELYSA GARDNER
ELYSA GARDNER