George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The Texas-built 220 mph coupe turns the basics into luxury.
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Updated:
Supercars have gotten too good for their own good. They are faster than ever — with 1,000-horsepower motors and 250 mph top speeds almost common these days— but often joyless to drive.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Supercars have gotten too good for their own good. They are faster than ever — with 1,000-horsepower motors and 250 mph top speeds almost common these days— but often joyless to drive.
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