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By JOSEPH CURL|
The Armada Nismo is a full-size SUV with styling inspired by racing cars.
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The Nissan Armada is a hulking SUV primarily designed to haul up to eight passengers and 8,500-pound trailers. It is built on a sturdy truck frame and matches up against the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and Toyota Sequoia at a starting price of $60,085.
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