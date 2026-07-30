The Bewitching Surrealism of Leonora Carrington Captivates New York’s Art Crowd

The sleeper New York art gallery hit of the summer? That would be an exhibition showcasing the sculptures of Leonora Carrington, a tempestuous beauty from an upper-class British family, who ran off with the married Max Ernst at the age of twenty. She had seen his paintings at a Surrealist exhibition in London and fallen in love with him, sight unseen. After the two became an item, she was a habitué among the Paris Surrealists. Always a formidable artist, Carrington was nonetheless often better known for her striking persona than she was for her art. To art historians she remained largely obscured, a footnote in Ernst’s shadow, recognized only towards the very end of her life.