The Bewitching Surrealism of Leonora Carrington Captivates New York’s Art Crowd

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The late British‑Mexican artist shared Hieronymus Bosch’s gift for conjuring figures of such sublime weirdness that the viewer is rendered speechless.
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The sleeper New York art gallery hit of the summer? That would be an exhibition showcasing the sculptures of Leonora Carrington, a tempestuous beauty from an upper-class British family, who ran off with the married Max Ernst at the age of twenty. She had seen his paintings at a Surrealist exhibition in London and fallen in love with him, sight unseen. After the two became an item, she was a habitué among the Paris Surrealists. Always a formidable artist, Carrington was nonetheless often better known for her striking persona than she was for her art. To art historians she remained largely obscured, a footnote in Ernst’s shadow, recognized only towards the very end of her life.
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