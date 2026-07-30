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The New York Sun
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The Bewitching Surrealism of Leonora Carrington Captivates New York’s Art Crowd

The late British‑Mexican artist shared Hieronymus Bosch’s gift for conjuring figures of such sublime weirdness that the viewer is rendered speechless.

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'The Ship of Cranes,' Leonora Carrington, 2010. Detail,
'The Ship of Cranes,' Leonora Carrington, 2010. Detail, Courtesy of L’Space Gallery.
DAVID HIROSHI JAGER
DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

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