Third World-ism Emerging as the Ultimate Driver of the Democratic Socialist Agenda

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The far left aspires to fulfill President Obama’s goal of ‘fundamentally transforming’ America.
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The Democratic Socialists of America are having a moment. In fact, they’re having a season. DSA candidates are winning nationwide in Democratic Party primaries, knocking off incumbents while running on some of the most deformed and deranged platforms in recent political memory.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|