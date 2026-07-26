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The New York Sun
Opinion

Third World-ism Emerging as the Ultimate Driver of the Democratic Socialist Agenda

The far left aspires to fulfill President Obama’s goal of ‘fundamentally transforming’ America. 

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with a Democratic congressional candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier, during an election night watch party on June 23, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with a Democratic congressional candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier, during an election night watch party on June 23, 2026. AP/Seth Wenig
JOSH HAMMER
JOSH HAMMER

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