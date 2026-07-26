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Todd Blanche’s Nomination Strains the Senate’s Advice-and-Consent Duty 

A former attorney general allows that the nominee ‘will run the department as effectively as anyone could under President Trump.’

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The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, conducts a news conference at the Department of Justice on April 21, 2026.
The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, conducts a news conference at the Department of Justice on April 21, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
GEORGE WILL
GEORGE WILL