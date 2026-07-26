Todd Blanche’s Nomination Strains the Senate’s Advice-and-Consent Duty 

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
A former attorney general allows that the nominee ‘will run the department as effectively as anyone could under President Trump.’
What benefit of norms is owed to someone who disdains norms? There are many sufficient reasons to oppose confirming Todd Blanche as attorney general. Presidents generally are owed some deference in selecting Cabinet members, but “some” implies limits, lest the Senate’s advice-and-consent duty be drained of responsibility. And not all presidents are equally owed. Today’s president is owed little, given his contempt for the unwritten rules of civility that can lubricate a congenial society’s governance.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|