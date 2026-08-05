This past Monday, August 3rd, marked the 100th birthday of the great singer — and quintessential American cultural landmark — Tony Bennett. He died only three years ago and thus almost made it to his own centennial. There were two major events in the New York clubs on the day: Billy Stritch, the versatile pianist, singer, and musical director who has accompanied virtually everyone in this space, including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn Maye, and, yes, Tony Bennett, at 54 Below, and Elizabeth Bougerol, the vivacious vocalist and frontwoman of The Hot Sardines, one of the more highly-entertaining jazz groups playing today, at Joe’s Pub.