Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
A new generation of autonomous cars offers enormous promise of a plunge in the number of traffic deaths.
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Somewhere in Los Angeles this year, someone will get home who otherwise wouldn’t have. You’ll never learn her name. There will be no headline, no celebration, no council resolution — only an unremarkable Tuesday that ends the way Tuesdays are supposed to end. The same nonstory will eventually play out in more than a dozen other metro areas where autonomous vehicles will serve as cabs.
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By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|