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The New York Sun
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Trial Lawyers and Labor Unions Scheming To Thwart the Driverless Vehicle Revolution

A new generation of autonomous cars offers enormous promise of a plunge in the number of traffic deaths.

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A Waymo self-driving vehicle drives along Venice Beach on March 14, 2024, at Los Angeles.
A Waymo self-driving vehicle drives along Venice Beach on March 14, 2024, at Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images
VERONIQUE de RUGY
VERONIQUE de RUGY

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