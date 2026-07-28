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The New York Sun
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Trump, Applying ‘The Art of the Deal’ on Iran, Overlooks How America Won Its Greatest Victories

‘If you don’t want to use the army,’ Lincoln once said to McClellan, ‘I should like to borrow it for a while.’

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President Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, July 16, 2026.
President Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, July 16, 2026. Saul Loeb/Pool via AP
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS