Trump, Applying ‘The Art of the Deal’ on Iran, Overlooks How America Won Its Greatest Victories

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘If you don’t want to use the army,’ Lincoln once said to McClellan, ‘I should like to borrow it for a while.’
By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
President Trump is again pausing military strikes on Iran, hoping that the regime will negotiate a “grand bargain.” The strategy is classic “Art of the Deal.” Unlike real estate squabbles, though, battlefield victories cannot be achieved through clever maneuvering while keeping the dogs of war on a tight leash.
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