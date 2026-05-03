Trump Hints To Brace for More Fighting as Iran Offers Proposal That Gives No Quarter on Nuclear Program

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A ceasefire is holding for now, but perhaps not much longer as the president rejects the latest proposal from Iran and says the regime has ‘not yet paid a big enough price.’
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