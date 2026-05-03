Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Trump Hints To Brace for More Fighting as Iran Offers Proposal That Gives No Quarter on Nuclear Program

A ceasefire is holding for now, but perhaps not much longer as the president rejects the latest proposal from Iran and says the regime has ‘not yet paid a big enough price.’

The USS Gerald R. Ford departs from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, bound for the Middle East on June 24, 2025.
The USS Gerald R. Ford departs from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, bound for the Middle East on June 24, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp