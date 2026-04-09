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The New York Sun
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Trump May Get Another Summit With North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Amid Rising Tensions and More Missile Tests

One expert sees ‘greater than 50 percent chance’ they’ll meet in Pyongyang after Trump sees President Xi in Beijing next month.

President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, inside the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, June 30, 2019, at Panmunjom, South Korea.
President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, inside the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, June 30, 2019, at Panmunjom, South Korea. Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images, file
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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