Trump’s Credibility at Stake Over Mixed Messages on Iran War

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
It is impossible for a member of the public to know to what extent the president’s oscillations have been tactical and to what extent they have confused or inconvenienced the enemy.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump has paid a heavy price in his credibility and popularity for his public fishtailing over the Iran War: he has many times declared victory, including “unconditional surrender’ and has frequently said that the Iranian war making potential has been destroyed even as it has, admittedly on a reduced scale, proved indestructible.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.