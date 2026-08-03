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The New York Sun
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Trump’s Credibility at Stake Over Mixed Messages on Iran War

It is impossible for a member of the public to know to what extent the president’s oscillations have been tactical and to what extent they have confused or inconvenienced the enemy.

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President Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One on August 2, 2026.
President Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One on August 2, 2026. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
CONRAD BLACK
CONRAD BLACK

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