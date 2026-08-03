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The New York Sun
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Trump’s Warning of ‘Invasion’ by Illegal Immigrants Strikes Sensitive Nerve in Britain

British papers carry pictures of migrants boarding huge rubber dinghies on French beaches while French gendarmes say they’re powerless to stop them.

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This still from a video made by an opposition member of the U.K. Parliament shows a French patrol vessel shadowing and apparently assisting a crowded dinghy full of migrants seeking to reach Britain across the English Chanel on July 27, 2026.
This still from a video made by an opposition member of the U.K. Parliament shows a French patrol vessel shadowing and apparently assisting a crowded dinghy full of migrants seeking to reach Britain across the English Chanel on July 27, 2026. Chris Philp MP via X
DONALD KIRK
DONALD KIRK

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