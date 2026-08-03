Trump’s Warning of ‘Invasion’ by Illegal Immigrants Strikes Sensitive Nerve in Britain

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
British papers carry pictures of migrants boarding huge rubber dinghies on French beaches while French gendarmes say they’re powerless to stop them.
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LONDON — President Trump has touched one of the most sensitive nerves in British politics with his scathing criticism of Britain’s failure to curb wide-open illegal immigration.
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