War Against Iran Exposes Hollowness at the Core of the North Atlantic Alliance 

Once Again President Trump Outwits the Defeatist Democrats
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
If the alliance ‘is just about us defending Europe if they’re attacked but then denying us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement,’ State Secretary Marco Rubio avers.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By LUKE FUNK|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
$0.01/day for 60 days
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.