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The New York Sun
Opinion

War Against Iran Exposes Hollowness at the Core of the North Atlantic Alliance 

If the alliance ‘is just about us defending Europe if they’re attacked but then denying us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement,’ State Secretary Marco Rubio avers.

President Trump and the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, on January 21, 2026 at Davos, Switzerland.
President Trump and the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, on January 21, 2026 at Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

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