Search
The New York Sun
Columnists

Welcome to Washington: Is Susan Collins About To Do It Again?

The longtime senator from Maine has seemed untouchable for decades. The stars may be aligning for her to win a historic sixth term. 

Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill, June 2, 2026.
Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill, June 2, 2026. Eric Lee/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp