Welcome to Washington: Senate Republicans’ Perilous Two Weeks

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Can lawmakers spring to their August recess without drawing more of the president’s ire?
Senate Republicans on Monday will return for their penultimate week of legislating before heading home for a five-week recess. The Republican leader in the upper chamber, Senator John Thune, says he is focused on a host of bipartisan issues rather than the president’s demand that the Senate take up the SAVE America Act. The question is: can Republicans plow ahead with a bipartisan agenda without drawing more of President Trump’s ire?
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|