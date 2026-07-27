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Welcome to Washington: Senate Republicans’ Perilous Two Weeks

Can lawmakers spring to their August recess without drawing more of the president’s ire?

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Senator John Thune speaks following the Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol in 2025.
Senator John Thune speaks following the Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol in 2025. AP/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE