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The New York Sun
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Welcome to Washington: Trump Declares War, So To Speak, on the House of Representatives

With no major legislation left to pass, the president turns his eye toward retribution.

Congressman Thomas Massie speaks at the Capitol.
Congressman Thomas Massie speaks at the Capitol. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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