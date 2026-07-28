Wham!’s Groundbreaking Chinese Adventure Revisited

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The world felt unsure about George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s Chinese ‘Careless Whisper’ in 1985 but four decades later a documentary shows the tour was pioneering.
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The 1980s pop band Wham! only existed for five years, from 1981 to 1986. Yet in that short time, they accumulated an impressive list of achievements. Made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, the duo amassed three studio albums, four number one songs in the U.K., three here in America and several tours.
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