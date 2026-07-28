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The New York Sun
Arts+

Wham!’s Groundbreaking Chinese Adventure Revisited

The world felt unsure about George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s Chinese ‘Careless Whisper’ in 1985 but four decades later a documentary shows the tour was pioneering.

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George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. Neil Preston
CARLOS SOUSA
CARLOS SOUSA

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