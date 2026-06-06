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The New York Sun
Opinion

Why Bari Weiss Must Succeed in Her Shakeup of CBS News

An intellectually honest fourth estate is an indispensable safeguard of a healthy republic.

Bari Weiss on January 18, 2025 at Washington, D.C.
Bari Weiss on January 18, 2025 at Washington, D.C. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

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