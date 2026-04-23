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The New York Sun
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Why Lebanon’s Ambassador Could Technically Be Prosecuted Under Law Forbidding Contact With Israelis

‘If an Israeli national comes into a room, you’re supposed to leave and if you don’t, and you get reported, you’ll be in trouble,’ a Lebanese-born researcher tells the Sun.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives at the West Wing of the White House on April 23, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives at the West Wing of the White House on April 23, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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