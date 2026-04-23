Why Lebanon’s Ambassador Could Technically Be Prosecuted Under Law Forbidding Contact With Israelis

Collectivists Turn May Day Into a High Holiday
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘If an Israeli national comes into a room, you’re supposed to leave and if you don’t, and you get reported, you’ll be in trouble,’ a Lebanese-born researcher tells the Sun.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By LAURENCE ELDER|
By VERONIQUE de RUGY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By MARIE POHL|
By CARL ROLLYSON|