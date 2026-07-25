Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The new action puts the United States Tennis Association in line with the eligibility regulations set by the International Olympic Committee in March.
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In the 1970s, Dr. Renee Richards became a historic lightning rod for transgender rights when she went to court to fight for her right to compete on the women’s professional tennis circuit.
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