Search
The New York Sun
National

Why Trans Pioneer Renee Richards Now Backs Genetic Testing in Women’s Tennis

The new action puts the United States Tennis Association in line with the eligibility regulations set by the International Olympic Committee in March.

Gift this article
Renee Richards attends day 10 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2018.
Renee Richards attends day 10 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2018. Jean Catuffe/GC Images
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

Published:
Updated: