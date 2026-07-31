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The New York Sun
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With Election Looming, GOP Gives America Summer Theater Starring Dr. Fauci

Every moment Republicans spend pursuing the 85-year-old former official is one they don’t spend campaigning or fund-raising.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, July 29, 2026.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, July 29, 2026. AP/Allison Robbert
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS