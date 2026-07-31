With Election Looming, GOP Gives America Summer Theater Starring Dr. Fauci

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Every moment Republicans spend pursuing the 85-year-old former official is one they don’t spend campaigning or fund-raising.
As time dwindles for Republicans to draw contrasts with Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, they’re instead fishing for the head of America’s Covid response, Dr. Anthony Fauci. If the party loses Congress in November, the choice to focus on him instead of current issues like Iran or gas prices will loom large in the party’s postmortem.
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