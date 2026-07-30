WNBA Suspends Seattle Co-Owner Over Profane Tirade Against Teen Fans Supporting Cunningham

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By JOSH HAMMER|
Celeste Keaton is banned from attending five games at her home arena and fined for her courtside outburst.
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Updated:
The WNBA has suspended Seattle Storm minority owner Celeste Keaton for five home games and fined her an undisclosed amount after ruling she violated league standards by confronting two teenage Indiana Fever fans during Tuesday’s game at Seattle.
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