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The New York Sun
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WNBA Suspends Seattle Co-Owner Over Profane Tirade Against Teen Fans Supporting Cunningham

Celeste Keaton is banned from attending five games at her home arena and fined for her courtside outburst.

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A fan holds a sign for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her comments on transgender athletes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 28, 2026, at Seattle.
A fan holds a sign for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her comments on transgender athletes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 28, 2026, at Seattle. AP/Lindsey Wasson
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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