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The New York Sun
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WNBA To Implement Replay System as Commissioner Tries To Keep Her Job

The women’s basketball league uses the All-Star Game to announce a major step to curtail complaints about officiating.

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Team Spoon's Jonquel Jones, right, guards against Team Coop's Dominique Malonga during the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Chicago, July 25, 2026.
Team Spoon's Jonquel Jones, right, guards against Team Coop's Dominique Malonga during the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Chicago, July 25, 2026. AP/Nam Y. Huh
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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